ICSI CSEET results 2021 to be declared tomorrow, here's how to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 2pm on its official website.

Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.

The institute conducted the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 9 and 10, 2021.

"The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 9th and 10th January, 2021 would be declared on Monday, the 18th January, 2021 at 2:00 P.M," reads the official notice.

How to check ICSI CSEET results 2021 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CSEET results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

