IGNOU Ph.D Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check result

Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared IGNOU Ph.D Result 2021. The result can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the admission examination through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates are selected for admission to research degree programmes for the July 2021 session. The result has been announced for Political Science, Translation Studies, Vocational Education and Training, Law, Tourism and Hospitality Service Management, Hindi, Urdu, Interdisciplinary and Trans- Disciplinary Studies, Environmental Science, Chemistry, Life Science, Mathematics and Geology. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check IGNOU Ph.D Result 2021</strong>

IGNOU Ph.D Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU Ph.D Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The offer letters to the selected candidates in the above mentioned disciplines are being sent separately by the varsity. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IGNOU.