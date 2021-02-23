IGNOU TEE December 2020 results declared, here's direct link
IGNOU TEE December 2020 results: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the results of the Term End Exam December 2020 on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the IGNOU TEE December 2020 examination can check their results online at ignou.ac.in.
The varsity had conducted the IGNOU TEE December 2020 examination in the first week of February 2021.
Direct link to check IGNOU TEE December 2020 results
How to check IGNOU TEE December 2020 results:
Visit the official website for IGNOU
Click on the Term End Exam results link on the home page
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The IGNOU TEE December 2020 results will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.