Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / IGNOU December TEE result 2021 announced at ignou.ac.in; Direct link here
exam results

IGNOU December TEE result 2021 announced at ignou.ac.in; Direct link here

IGNOU December TEE 2021 result has been announced at ignou.ac.in. 
IGNOU TEE December 2021 result announced at ignou.ac.in; Direct link here
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 08:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced results of the December Term End Examination, or IGNOU TEE December 2021. Candidates who took the test can go to ignou.ac.in to download their scorecards or mark sheets. 

Learners are requited to use their enrollment numbers to check the results. 

&lt;strong&gt;IGNOU TEE December results @ ignou.ac.in: Direct link&lt;/strong&gt;

How to download IGNOU TEE Dec results 2021

  1. Go to ignou.ac.in. 
  2. On the homepage, click on the results tab. 
  3. Now, click on ‘Term-End’. 
  4. On the next page, select ‘December 2021 Exam Result (New)’. 
  5. Login with your enrolment number and download the IGNOU result. 
  6. For future use, take a printout of the result page. 

“Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled,” a message on the IGNOU result page reads. 

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) conducted the Term End Examinations (TEE) for December 2021 session March 04, 2022 onwards.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP