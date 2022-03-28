IGNOU December TEE result 2021 announced at ignou.ac.in; Direct link here

IGNOU December 2021 TEE Result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced results of the December Term End Examination, or IGNOU TEE December 2021. Candidates who took the test can go to ignou.ac.in to download their scorecards or mark sheets.

Learners are requited to use their enrollment numbers to check the results.

<strong>IGNOU TEE December results @ ignou.ac.in: Direct link</strong>

How to download IGNOU TEE Dec results 2021

Go to ignou.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the results tab. Now, click on ‘Term-End’. On the next page, select ‘December 2021 Exam Result (New)’. Login with your enrolment number and download the IGNOU result. For future use, take a printout of the result page.

“Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled,” a message on the IGNOU result page reads.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) conducted the Term End Examinations (TEE) for December 2021 session March 04, 2022 onwards.

