IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 for GOAL students declared at ignou.ac.in, check here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 for GOAL students. Candidates who have appeared for the Term End Examination for June can check the result through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The result was announced on November 28, 2022. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 for GOAL students

IGNOU TEE June Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 for GOAL students link available on the home page.

A new page will open.

Enter the details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IGNOU TEE June examination was conducted from July 22 to September 5, 2022. The results were announced on many days for different subjects. Candidates can check for more related details on the official site of IGNOU.

