IIM Rohtak declares IPM aptitude test results, direct link

IPM Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has declared the result for Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2022. Interested candidates can check the result online on the official website iimrohtak.ac.in.

IPMAT 2022 is the entrance test conducted for admission to the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by IIM Rohtak.

The IPMAT exam was conducted on June 26, 2022.

Around 12,698 candidates took the exam. Around 911 candidates are shortlisted for online personal interview.

IPMAT is the gateway for admission to the Integrated Programme in Management (BBA+MBA) offered by the institute.

Minimum cutoff marks for general category candidates is 306, for EWS category candidates it is 261, for NCOBC 219, for SC 154, for ST 66, for DAP-Gen 185, for DAP-EWS 40 and for DAP-NCOBC it is 35.

How to check, click here

Visit the official website iimrohtak.ac.in

Click on the "IPM AT 2022 Result" link under the admissions tab

Now, click on the "Click here to view the result"

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Click here, for direct link.