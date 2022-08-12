IISER 2022 result released at iiseradmission.in, here's the direct link

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the IAT-2022 result on August 12. The result was announced at 12 noon. Candidates can check their IAT- 2022 result on the official website at iiseradmission.in.

The IISER Aptitude Test was conducted on July 3, 2022 and the answer key was released on July 27. The first round of admission offer will begin on last week of August.

Here's the direct link to check the IAT 2022 result.

IISER 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official of IISER at iiseradmissions.in.

On the homepage click on the application login.

Key in your log in credentials

Download and take print out of IISER Aptitude Test 2022 result.

