IISER Aptitude Test 2023 results releasing on July 3 at iiseradmission.in
Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test results will be released on July 3. Candidates who have appeared for the IISER aptitude test can download the results from the official website at iiseradmission.in.
Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) conducted the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT-2023) on June 17. Candidates will be able to upload documents and freeze IISER preferences from July 4, 2023, to July 7, 2023.
IISER 2023 results: Steps to download the result
Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in
On the homepage, click on the result link for IISER Aptitude Test
Log in through your credentials
Your IISER 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take the print for future reference
