IISER Aptitude Test 2023 results releasing on July 3 at iiseradmission.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 02, 2023 01:08 PM IST

IISER Aptitude Test 2023 results releasing tomorrow at iiseradmission.in.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test results will be released on July 3. Candidates who have appeared for the IISER aptitude test can download the results from the official website at iiseradmission.in.

IISER Aptitude Test 2023 results releasing on July3 at iiseradmission.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) conducted the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT-2023) on June 17. Candidates will be able to upload documents and freeze IISER preferences from July 4, 2023, to July 7, 2023.

IISER 2023 results: Steps to download the result

Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in

On the homepage, click on the result link for IISER Aptitude Test

Log in through your credentials

Your IISER 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the print for future reference

