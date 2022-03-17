IIT JAM 2022 results declared, available on Candidate Portal at joaps.iitr.ac.in

IIT JAM 2022 results: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee on Thursday announced the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2022 results. Candidates who have taken the exam, can check their results (merit lists) on the official website at https://jam.iitr.ac.in/index.html.

<strong>Direct link to check IIT JAM 2022 Results&nbsp;</strong>

JAM Result 2022: How to check

Visit the<strong> official website </strong>of JAM 2022

Click on the link for JAM 2022 results running on home page

Enter your Enrolment ID / Email ID and Password on the login page that opens

IIT JAM 2022 results will be displayed on your screen

The JAM 2022 Score Card will be available for download from March 21

The updated answer key on JAM 2021 for JAM 2021 was released recently.

Earlier today, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) released IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022. The final answer key can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitr.ac.in. The examination was conducted on February 13, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

<strong>IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022: Direct link to download</strong>

IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitr.ac.in.

Click on ‘IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022’ link available on the home page

Click on the test paper name and download link

Answer key will be displayed on screen.

Check the answer key and download it as well

Keep a hard copy of the same for future .