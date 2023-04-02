IIT JAM 2023 scorecard releasing tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in, how to download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will release the IIT JAM 2023 scorecard tomorrow, April 3. Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

A total of 68,274 applicants registered for JAM this year, and 54,714 of them took the test. The admission process will be started from April 11 to April 25, 2023.

IIT JAM 2023 Result: How to check

Visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Click on IIT JAM 2023 scorecrad link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Examination (CBT) for admission to more than 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs. It is held for seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH).

