JAM 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released detailed scorecards of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 today, April 3. Result of the entrance test was announced last month, during which the institute showed marks scored by candidates in the exam and their qualification status. Now, the detailed scorecard, which is required for admission and/or other purposes, has been published.

IIT JAM 2023 scorecards out on jam.iitg.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can apply online for admission between April 11 and 25.

This year, a total of 68,274 candidates registered for the entrance test, of whom 54,714 appeared in the exam.

To view JAM scorecards, candidates are required to login with their e-mail ID, enrolment ID or registration number and password.

How to check JAM 2023 result

Go to the official website of IIT Guwahati-JAM 2023, jam.iitg.ac.in.

Enter the asked details and login to the candidate portal.

View and download your JAM 2023 scorecard.

JAM 2023 is held for seven subjects: Economics (EN), Biotechnology (BT), Geology (GG), Chemistry (CY), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Physics (PH), and Mathematics (MA) for admission to over 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs. In addition, over 2,300 seats at various Centrally-Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET will be filled through JAM 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}