Live

By

India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: How, where to check Gramin Dak Sevak merit list when out

India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: India Post is yet to release the India Post GDS Result 2026. After release, all candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts can check the merit list on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement based on a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards, aggregated to a percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. The shortlisted candidates will be subject to physical verification of the original documents for final selection. There is no official confirmation on when the merit list will be out. As per reports, the circle-wise and state-wise merit list will be available to candidates likely in the first week of March 2026. The cut-off marks will also be out along with the results. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, scorecard and other details. ...Read More

The shortlisted candidates will be subject to physical verification of the original documents for final selection. There is no official confirmation on when the merit list will be out. As per reports, the circle-wise and state-wise merit list will be available to candidates likely in the first week of March 2026. The cut-off marks will also be out along with the results. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, scorecard and other details.