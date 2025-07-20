Indian Army Agniveer result 2025 news: Where, how to check results when announced

The Indian Army will announce the Agniveer recruitment exam result on the official website. When declared, candidates who have appeared for the Common Entrance Exam for Agniveer recruitment can check their results on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Indian Army Agniveer result 2025 news: Where, how to check results when out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Agniveer written examination was held from June 30 to July 10, 2025. The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was conducted in 13 languages (ie English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese).

The test was held online using objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).

As per the application category, the candidates were required to answer 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: How to download

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below:

1. Go to the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Open the Indian Army Agniveer result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

5. Check and download the result.

6. Save a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Indian Army.