Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian Army Agniveer result 2025 news: Where, how to check results when announced

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 08:30 am IST

When declared, candidates can check the Agniveer results on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Indian Army will announce the Agniveer recruitment exam result on the official website. When declared, candidates who have appeared for the Common Entrance Exam for Agniveer recruitment can check their results on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Agniveer result 2025 news: Where, how to check results when out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Indian Army Agniveer result 2025 news: Where, how to check results when out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Agniveer written examination was held from June 30 to July 10, 2025. The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was conducted in 13 languages (ie English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese).

The test was held online using objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).

As per the application category, the candidates were required to answer 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: How to download

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below:

1. Go to the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Open the Indian Army Agniveer result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

5. Check and download the result.

6. Save a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Indian Army.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / Indian Army Agniveer result 2025 news: Where, how to check results when announced
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On