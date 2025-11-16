Edit Profile
    INI CET result for January session out, link to check at aiimsexams.ac.in

    The roll number-wise INI CET January result has been published along with candidates' ranks, percentile and other information at aiimsexams.ac.in.

    Updated on: Nov 16, 2025 10:10 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the results of the January 2026 session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET). The roll number-wise INI CET January result has been published along with candidates' ranks, percentile and other information at aiimsexams.ac.in.

    INI CET result for the January session announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    AIIMS said that the INI CET January 2026 session result has been published on the basis of information provided by the candidates in the online application, without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificates, etc.

    It added that percentile scores of both qualified and non-qualified candidates can be viewed in ‘MyPage’ of the AIIMS exam website.

    INI CET January 2026: Qualifying percentile

    CategoryQualifying percentile
    For Unreserved (UR), EWS/Sponsored/Deputed/Foreign National/Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)50 percentile
    OBC, SC, ST, PwBD45 percentile
    Bhutanese Nationals (PGI-Chandigarh only)45 percentile

    The INI CET January exam was held in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on November 9. This test is for admission to postgraduate courses – MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years) and MDS at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for medical education, which are AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru and SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

    In cases where more than one candidate secured equal marks, the tie was resolved by applying the following criteria:

    (i) Candidates with negative marks, followed by

    (ii) Candidates older in age.

    AIIMS said the INI CET January result is provisional and is subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement, prospectus, and selection is subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original, etc.

    The detailed procedure for making choices and preferences of Institutes and subjects for seat allocation will be notified on the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in, it added

    Check INI CET result here.

