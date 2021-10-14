Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE advanced 2021 result, final answer key tomorrow
exam results

JEE advanced 2021 result, final answer key tomorrow

JEE advanced 2021 result and final answer key will be released tomorrow, October 15, at jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE advanced 2021 result, final answer key tomorrow
Published on Oct 14, 2021 09:16 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The result of JEE advanced 2021, IIT entrance exam, will be released on October 15. The JEE advanced 2021 result will be released on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check the result using their roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Along with the JEE advanced result, the final answer key of the exam will be released. 

The final answer key has been prepared on the basis of the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional answer key. The JEE advanced result will be based on the final answer key.

Seat allotment process will begin on October 16.

After the completion of the JEE advanced exam on October 3, the provisional answer key and the response sheet of the candidates was released on the website. 

Meanwhile, the online registration for the architecture aptitude test, which is scheduled to be held on October 18, will begin on October 15. The result of this test will be declared on October 22.

 

