JEE Advanced 2023 final answer keys out at jeeadv.ac.in, get link to check

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati released JEE Advanced 2023 results on June 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check their results through the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. IIT JEE Advanced 2023 results live updates.

JEE Advanced 2023 Final Answer key: How to download

JEE Advanced 2023 final answer keys out at jeeadv.ac.in(Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 Final Answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Download the file and check the answer key.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4, 2023, in two shifts- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The response sheet was released on June 9, 2023. The answer key was released on June 11, 2023, and the last date to raise objections was till June 12, 2023.