JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result released at jeeadv.ac.in, Know how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 17, 2022 05:31 PM IST

Result of the Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) out at jeeadv.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk

The Result of the Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has been released. Candidates can check their result on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check their AAT result through their application number and date of birth.

The JoSAA portal will open at 6:00 PM on September 17, 2022, where qualified students can select their IITs for Architecture programmes.

Direct link to check the result

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the AAT 2022 result link

Key in your log in credentials

Your JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Take print out for future reference.

