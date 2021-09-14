JEE main 2021 session 4 results today, says Education Ministry

JEE main 2021 result, NTA score card and ranks will be released today, the Education Ministry has confirmed. The JEE main results will be released on the website of the national testing agency (NTA).

JEE main result 2021 can be checked at:

https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

nta.ac.in

JEE main result 2021 live updates

This year, the engineering entrance exam was held four times. This is the last session of the exam which was held from August 26 to September 1.

In JEE main 2021 session 4, over 7.32 lakh candidates had registered. This was the highest participation among all sessions of the engineering entrance exam.

Apart from being the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses, the JEE main is also a screening test for IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced.

The registration for JEE advanced will begin soon after the JEE main result is released.

