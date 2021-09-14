Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE main 2021 session 4 results today, says Education Ministry
exam results

JEE main 2021 session 4 results today, says Education Ministry

JEE main 2021 result, NTA score card and ranks will be released today, the Education Ministry has confirmed. The JEE main results will be released on the website of the national testing agency (NTA).
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:02 PM IST
JEE main result 2021 today: Education Ministry

JEE main 2021 result, NTA score card and ranks will be released today, the Education Ministry has confirmed. The JEE main results will be released on the website of the national testing agency (NTA).

JEE main result 2021 can be checked at:

https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

nta.ac.in

JEE main result 2021 live updates

This year, the engineering entrance exam was held four times. This is the last session of the exam which was held from August 26 to September 1.

In JEE main 2021 session 4, over 7.32 lakh candidates had registered. This was the highest participation among all sessions of the engineering entrance exam.

Apart from being the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses, the JEE main is also a screening test for IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced.

The registration for JEE advanced will begin soon after the JEE main result is released.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee main result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE main result 2021 Live Updates: NTA likely to release score card today

AP EAPCET result 2021 declared for agriculture stream, know how to check

JEECUP 2021: UP JEE results declared at jeecup.nic.in, counselling from Sept 14

AP POLYCET Result 2021 expected to be declared soon, here’s how to check
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP