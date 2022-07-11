JEE Main 2022 result: 14 students score 100 percentile in session 1, check list

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results. The JEE Mains Session 1 result is available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The first session's examination was conducted from June 24 to June 30 . The answer key was released on July 2. The last date to raise objections against the answer key was till July 4, 2022. The final answer key was released on July 6, 2022. This year a total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination, while 769589 appearing for the examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Examination was conducted at 588 examination centres in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India.

Candidates who received 100 NTA Score in Session - 1 in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.):

Name State JASTI YASHWANTH V V S Telangana SARTHAK MAHESHWAR Haryana ANIKET CHATTOPADHYAY Telangana DHEERAJ KURUKUNDA Telangana KOYYANA SUHAS Andhra Pradesh KUSHAGRA SRIVASTAVA Jharkhand MRINAL GARG PUNJAB SNEHA PAREEK ASSAM NAVYA RAJASTHAN PENIKALAPATI RAVI KISHORE Andhra Pradesh POLISETTY KARTHIKEYA Andhra Pradesh BOYA HAREN SATHVIK KARNATAKA SAUMITRA GARG Uttar Pradesh RUPESH BIYANI Telangana

The ranks of the candidates will be announced following the end of both sessions of the JEE (Main) - 2022 Examination, taking into account the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}