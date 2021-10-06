Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Mains Result 2021: Five candidates score perfect 100 percentile in Paper 2
exam results

JEE Mains Result 2021: Five candidates score perfect 100 percentile in Paper 2

Published on Oct 06, 2021 07:49 AM IST
JEE Mains Result 2021: Five candidates score perfect 100 percentile in Paper 2(HT file)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Mains Result 2021 for Paper 2. A total of five candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile in Paper 2 our of which 3 candidates are of Paper 2A and 2 candidates of Paper 2B. The direct link to check the result is available on the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Agency along with the result has also declared the state topped for B.Arch and B.Planning papers as well. A total of 29004 candidates have appeared for September B.Arch examination and 10551 candidates have appeared in the B.Planning examination, as per the official notice

B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B) examination were conducted on September 2, 2021, across the country at various exam centers. The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, and Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). 

Direct link to check result here 

JEE Mains Result 2021: How to check 

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main Result for Paper 2 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains result jee main result nta jee main
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajasthan University Result 2021: B.A, B.Sc results declared in uniraj.ac.in

PSTCL results 2021 declared for JE, AM, LDC, AO and other posts at pstcl.org

HSSC sub inspector female answer keys released at hssc.gov.in, direct link here

AP ECET Result and AP ICET Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here 
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP