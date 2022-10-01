JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 5 allotment result releasing today, how to check

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh Counseling Round 5 Allotment Result will be releasing today, October 1, 2022.Candidates can check their round 5 allotment result on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The round 5 registration process commenced on September 28 and the last date for the registration pass was September 30. The 6th round of registration will begin on October 6 and the registration process will end on October 8.

The 5th Round Document Verification at the district Help Centres will held from October 1 to October 3 till 5 pm.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 5: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result for round 5

Key in your application number and password

Check your result

Take print out for future reference.