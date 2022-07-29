JIPMAT 2022: NTA announces management entrance test results on jipmat.nta.ac.in

JIPMAT 2022 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022, the entrance exam for admission to integrated management courses at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test can visit NTA websites – nta.ac.in and jipmat.nta.ac.in and check their scores.

The entrance test was held on July 3 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at test centres across India.

Questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were displayed on the NTA website from July 14-16 and challenges were invited from candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were got verified by the experts and result was processed as per the verified answer keys, NTA said.

A total of 6,091 candidates had registered for JIPMAT 2022 and of them, 5,261 took the exam, it added.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by IIM Bodh Gaya & IIM Jammu where admission is sought, at subsequent stages of the admission process. NTA does not have any responsibility toward,” an official statement said.

Direct link to check JIPMAT 2022 result.

