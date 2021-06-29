Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKBOSE Class 10 Results for Jammu Summer Zone declared, direct link
exam results

JKBOSE Class 10 Results for Jammu Summer Zone declared, direct link

JKBOSE Class 10 Results: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared Secondary School Examination or Class 10 results for Jammu region (Summer zone).
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:14 PM IST
JKBOSE Class 10 Results: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 from Jammu division can check their results by visiting jkbose.ac.in.(jkbose.ac.in)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday declared the Secondary School Examination or Class 10 results of Jammu region (Summer Zone).

Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 from Jammu division can check their results by visiting jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2021: Direct link to check results

Visit the official website of JKOBSE at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link for class 10th annual regular Jammu division results

Key in your roll number and click on view results

Your JKBOSE Class 10 result for Jammu division will be displayed

Take a printout and download on your computer for future referenc

Topics
jkbose jkbose result jammu summer zone
