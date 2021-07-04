Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 declared for summer zone, know how to check
exam results

JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 declared for summer zone, know how to check

The JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 has been declared for summer zone. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result on its official website, jkbose.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:28 AM IST
JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 declared for summer zone, know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 has been declared for summer zone. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result on its official website, jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can check the JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 using their roll number only.

JKBOSE result

The board also facilitates easy delivery of results and marks to students through SMS system. In order to receive SMS alerts students can SMS, type JKBOSE10 < Roll No > and send to 5676750.

JKBOSE class 11th result for Summer Zone: Know how to check

• Visit the official website of JKBOSE at https://jkbose.nic.in/

• Enter your roll number and submit

• Your result will be displayed on the screen

• Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future use

The board had declared the Class 10th result for the summer zone on June 29. 75% of the total male students have passed the exam and 81.02% of female students have cleared the exam. This year, government schools have performed better than last year. In Government schools 67.04% students have passed which is up from 55.8% the previous year representing an increase of 11.6 %.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkbose jkbose.ac.in jkbose result
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts about how supermassive black holes can host ‘tsunamis’ of gas

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Pics of actors with their dogs will wow you

Veterans who served together in the US army reunite after 40 years. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP