Home / Education / Exam Results / JKBOSE class 11 results 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link
exam results

JKBOSE class 11 results 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 11 results for Jammu winter zone regular exam on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:25 PM IST
JKBOSE class 11 result 2020: Those who have appeared in the JKBOSE annual 2020 Regular Jammu W/Z 11th Class exam can check their result online at jkbose.ac.in.(jkbose.ac.in)

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 11 results for Jammu winter zone regular exam on its official website. Those who have appeared in the JKBOSE annual 2020 Regular Jammu W/Z 11th Class exam can check their result online at jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates can check their results by logging in using their roll number at the official website.

Here’s the direct link to check JKBOSE Class 11 result for Jammu division

JKBOSE Class 11th Jammu division result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website

Click on the result link of class 11th Jammu division

Search your result by your roll number

Click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkbose result jkbose exam result
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP