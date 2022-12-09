JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual Result 2022 for Jammu Division declared, check here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Bi-Annual 2022 - Jammu Summer Zone exam can check the result through the official site of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result has been declared for Part II. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Under the result section, click on ‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Bi-Annual 2022 - Jammu Summer Zone’ link available.

Enter your roll number and/or registration number.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Take a printout of the result page, if needed.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of JKBOSE.