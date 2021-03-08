JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division declared, here's direct link

JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of the class 12 Annual 2020 (Regular) examination for the Kashmir division on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 12 board examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.

Direct link to check JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division.

How to check JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division:

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

On the homepage, key in your roll number and submit

The JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.