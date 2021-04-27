JKBOSE Result 2020 for Class 10, 11 and 12 for Kargil division declared

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Result 2020 for Class 10, 11, and 12 for the Kargil division. The result can be checked by all students who have appeared for Secondary School Examination, Higher Secondary Part One, and Higher Secondary Part Two on the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates can check their results by logging in using their roll number at the official website. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JKBOSE Result 2020: How to check

• Visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.ac.in.

• Click on JKBOSE Result 2020 for Kargil division for Class 10, 11, and 12 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE has cancelled Class 11 annual exams for this year. The Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) session 2021 regular (summer zone) Jammu Division exam starting from April 27 has been cancelled. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of JKBOSE.

