JKSSB Election Assistant final selection list released at jkssb.nic.in, get link here

JKSSB releases the final selection list for Election Assistant (Junior Scale), Election Department.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the final selection list for the post of Election Assistant (Junior Scale), Election Department on November 14. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the final selection list through the official website at jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Election Assistant final selection list 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Forwarding Letter of Final Selection List for the post of Election Assistant (Junior Scale), Election Department, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 04 of 2020 Dated. 16.12.2020, under Item No. 099”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Download and take print for future reference
