JNUEE PhD Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JNUEE PhD Result 2021 on November 18, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination for Ph.D can check their results on the official site of JNU on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Candidates who have qualified the examination will have to appear for the viva-voca round. The final merit list for PhD admission will be prepared with 70 per cent weightage to the CBT score and 30 per cent weightage to the viva round. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JNUEE PhD Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of JNUEE on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on JNUEE PhD Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, JNU has extended the date for updating the qualifying degree/ marks. The date has been extended and window shall remain open from November 18, 19, 2021. The extension has been given to those candidates who were appearing/ whose results were not declared at the time of filing JNU entrance exam forms 2021-22.

