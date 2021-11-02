JoSAA 2021 Counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result declared, check here

Joint Seat Allocation Authority has declared JoSAA 2021 Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of JoSAA on josaa.nic.in.

As per the schedule released by the Authority, the registration process for Round 2 will begin on November 2 at 5 pm and will end on November 3, 2021. The last date to respond to query is November 5 and candidates can withdraw the seat/ exit from the seat allocation process from November 2 to November 5.

JoSAA 2021 Counselling: How to check Round 2 seat allotment result

To check the seat allocation result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JoSAA on josaa.nic.in.

Click on JoSAA 2021 Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Round 3 seat allocation result will be announced on November 6, 2021. The Authority will manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).