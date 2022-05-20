Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2019 results.
JPSC AE Mains result 2021 declared at jpsc.gov.in, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 20, 2022 05:38 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JPSC held the Combined Assistant Engineer Main test for candidates who passed the Preliminary exam on October 22-24, 2021. The merit list comprises the roll numbers of the selected applicants who are eligible to participate in the interview round.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 542 Assistant Engineer (Civil/ Mechanical) posts in various departments of the Jharkhand government.

Here is the direct link to check the result

JPSC AE Mains result 2021: Know how to check

Visit official website jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link for Combined AE exam

A pdf will appear on the screen

Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

