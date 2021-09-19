Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result tomorrow: Education Minister

The result of the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam held in August-September 2021 will be released tomorrow at 10.30 am, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, BC Nagesh said on Sunday, September 19. The exam result will be released on karresults.nic.in, the minister has said.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The result of the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam held in August-September 2021 will be released tomorrow at 10.30 am, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, BC Nagesh said on Sunday, September 19 in a tweet. The exam result will be released on karresults.nic.in, the minister has said.

This exam was held for those who were not satisfied with the 2nd PUC result or the class 12 result which was declared in July.

This year around 7 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12th or Karnataka 2nd year PUC examination. In total, 2,51,686 students registered in the Commerce stream, 2,19,777 in the Science stream, and 69,529 in the Arts stream.

The pass percentage was 100%. A total of 2,239 students scored a perfect 600 out of 600 in the state. A total of 445 students from Dakshina Kannada received a perfect score of 600, 149 students from Udupi had a perfect score of 600, and 302 students from Bengaluru south scored a perfect score of 600.

In the Urban Centers, 81,385 candidates received the distinction while in rural centers, 14,243 students got distinction.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: How to check the Karnataka class 12th result

  • Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021
  • Key in your credentials
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and keep the hard copy for the future reference

 

