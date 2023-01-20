Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka DCET first round seat allotment list out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

exam results
Published on Jan 20, 2023 06:09 PM IST

KEA released the first round allotment list for Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 on January 20.

Karnataka DCET first round seat allotment list out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the first round allotment list for Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 on January 20. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test, DCET 2022 can check the result on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KEA has already released the mock allotment result on January 19, 2023.

Here's the direct link to check DCET 2022 first allotment list

KEA DCET 2022 round 1 allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the entry tab.

Next, click on the Diploma CET 2022.

Click on the first allotment list

Key in your log in credibtials and log in

The DCET round 1 allotment result will get displayed.

Check the allotment details and download the PDF.

Topics
karnataka allotment list
