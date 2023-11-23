Karnataka Management Aptitude Test, KMAT 2023, result out on kmatindia.com, direct link

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association has announced results of the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023. Candidates can go to kmatinfia.com and check it.

KMAT 2023 result out on kmatindia.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Application number and date of birth are required to check KMAT results. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

How to check KMAT 2023 result

Go to the examination website, kmatindia.com. Now, open the KMAT 2023 result link. The login page will open. Enter your application number, date of birth and submit. Check and download the KMAT result. Save a copy of the result page for future uses.

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test is organized by the KPPGCA for admission to over 189 AICTE approved and university-affiliated Management institutes in the state.

This is a national-level examination held in more than 10 cities in Karnataka and other states. The exam is open to candidates of all regions of India and abroad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For further details, visit the official website of Karnataka KMAT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON