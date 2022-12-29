Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link to check

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 29, 2022 07:56 PM IST

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results on the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has declared Karnataka PGCET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test can check the results on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The direct link is given below.

Karnataka PGCET entrance test for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses was conducted on November 19 and 20, 2022. The answer key was released on December 1, 2022.

Direct link to check Karnataka PGCET Result 2022

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.

The document verification to GATE qualified candidates from Rank 1 to Rank last will be done on January 2, 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The document verification for eligible PGCET 2022 applicants for admission to MBA/MCA/M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch courses will be held as per the schedule given on the official notice.

