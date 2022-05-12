Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: How to download mark sheet on karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC results will be announced soon. The results are expected by the third week of May, 2022.

Once declared, students can check Karnataka SSLC result on the board websites – sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. They need to use their registration number and date of birth to download mark sheets.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted Class 10 final examinations from March 28 to April 11.

The provisional answer key of Karnataka SSLC was released on April 12.

Here are the steps to check Karnataka SSLC result 2022:

Go to the board website – karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the SSLC result link on the homepage.

Login with your registration number and date of birth.

Submit and view Karnataka SSLC result.

A total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka have registered for SSLC exams 2022 in Karnataka.

These include four transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates.