Karnataka TET 2022 result releasing by next weekend, says minister BC Nagesh

Published on Dec 09, 2022 01:16 PM IST

KARTET 2022 will be announced by next weekend said Karnataka minister BC Nagesh.

ByHT Education Desk

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test, KARTET 2022 will be announced by next weekend said Karnataka minister BC Nagesh. The KARTET 2022 result will be available at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, once announced.

The official twitter handle of the Minister reads, "The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result will be declared by next weekend" .

The Karnataka TET examination was conducted on November 6, 2022. Karnataka TET 2022 answer key was released on November 10 and candidates were given till November 17 to raise objections. The School Education Department then released the KARTET final answer key on November 25, 2022. This year over 92% of candidates have appeared for the KARTET 2022 examination.

