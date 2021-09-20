Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Exam Results / KCET result 2021: Know how to check
KCET result 2021: Know how to check

Karnataka CET or KCET result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm, state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 08:19 AM IST
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Karnataka CET or KCET result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm, state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet. The Karnataka common entrance test (KCET) was held on multiple days. The common entrance tests-2021 for Biology and Mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the common entrance test-2021 for Physics and Chemistry papers was held on August 29.

The KCET result will be available on the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

  • Go to the official website of KEA
  • Click on KCET result 2021
  • Enter the roll number, date of birth other details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the KCET result

The KCET result 2021 will be available at 4 pm on the official website.

KCET is regulated by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.

 

kcet result
