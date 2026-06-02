KCET Result 2026 LIVE: How, where to check Karnataka CET results when out?
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka CET results will be announced soon. Candidates can check the KCET results, scorecard and other details on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has not yet announced the KCET Result 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The result link will also be available on karresults.nic.in. This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test was held on April 23 and 24, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- the first from 10.30 am to 11.50 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm....Read More
The provisional answer key was released on April 26, and the objection window was closed on April 30, 2026. Candidates had to pay a processing fee to raise objections against the answer key.
The results of KCET and final answer key is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Final answer key awaited
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: The results of KCET and final answer key is awaited.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: When was provisional key released?
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: The provisional answer key was released on April 26, and the objection window was closed on April 30, 2026. Candidates had to pay a processing fee to raise objections against the answer key.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test was held on April 23 and 24, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- the first from 10.30 am to 11.50 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check scorecards?
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: When released, candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The result link will also be available on karresults.nic.in.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka CET result date and time have not been announced yet.