KEA KCET 2023 revised mock allotment list for Medical and Dental courses releasing today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the revised mock seat allotment results for the UG NEET Medical and Dental courses today August 12 at 8 pm. Candidates will be able to check the revised mock allotment results for Medical and Dental courses at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA KCET 2023 revised mock allotment list for Medical & Dental releasing today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KEA released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) mock allotment result 2023 for engineering, medical, dental agriculture, architecture, and other courses on August 11. However, a few candidates were not included in the UGNEET Medical and Dental Mock Allocation list. The revised list will be released today for Medical and Dental Courses till then exam authority has inactivated the Medical and Dental mock allotment list link.

Notification here

KCET 2023 revised mock seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official websites at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Seat allotment link for Medical/Dental

Key in your CET number

UGNEET 2023 mock allotment list will appear to download

Save the allotment list and take the print for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}