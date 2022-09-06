KEAM 2022 toppers list out at cee.kerala.gov.in, Vishwanath Vinod tops

Commissioner of Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala has announced the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM Rank List 2022 for the Engineering examination. The KEAM 2022 rank list is available on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination was conducted at 346 venues in all districts of the State, New Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

A total of 77005 candidates have appeared for the the KEAM 2022 examination of which 58570 qualified the examination. Vishwanath Vinod has topped the KEAM 2022 engineering entrance examination with 596.8071 score.

A total of 29126 female candidates and 29444 male candidates have qualified the KEAM 2022 engineering entrance exam.

KEAM 2022 rank list:

Vishwanath Vinod Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil Navajyoth B Krishnan Ann Mary Anupam Loy Geeto Rhea Mary Varghese Edward Nathan Varghese Aman Rishal C H Dev Elvis Kannath Aryan S Namboodiri

KP Lakhmeesh and Adhith T topped in the SC Category. Jeffrey Sam Mammen and Thejus J. Karmale have topped in the ST Category.

Detailed toppers list

