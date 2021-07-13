Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Kerala class 10 result date announced: Know how, where to check
exam results

Kerala class 10 result date announced: Know how, where to check

Kerala SSLC result will be released tomorrow as per an official communique. The class 10 result, which is commonly known as SSLC in Kerala, will be released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Kerala class 10 result date announced: Know how, where to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Kerala SSLC result will be released tomorrow as per an official communique. As per the official communique, the state education minister will release the result in a press conference which is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

"The results of the 2021 SSLC Examination will be announced on Wednesday 14/07/2021 at 2.00 pm in the PRD Chamber. In addition, THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), AHSLC exam results will also be announced," says the official statement.

SSLC exams in Kerala were held in the second week of April. Over 4.2 lakh appeared for it in 2947 centres including 9 centres in Gulf and Lakshadweep.

The class 10 result, which is commonly known as SSLC in Kerala, will be released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan on its official website.

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Know where to check

The Kerala SSLC result will be available on the following official websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

education.kerala.gov.in

www.keralapareekshabhavan.in

www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

http://results.kerala.nic.in

www.prd.kerala.gov.in

www.sietkerala.gov.in

http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in

http://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in

http://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Know how to check

The Kerala SSLC result should be checked on the official websites listed above.

Go to the official websites

Click on the SSLC result link

Enter the roll number and other details

Download the result copy

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala sslc result
TRENDING NEWS

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP