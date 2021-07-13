Kerala class 10 result date announced: Know how, where to check

Kerala SSLC result will be released tomorrow as per an official communique. As per the official communique, the state education minister will release the result in a press conference which is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

"The results of the 2021 SSLC Examination will be announced on Wednesday 14/07/2021 at 2.00 pm in the PRD Chamber. In addition, THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), AHSLC exam results will also be announced," says the official statement.

SSLC exams in Kerala were held in the second week of April. Over 4.2 lakh appeared for it in 2947 centres including 9 centres in Gulf and Lakshadweep.

The class 10 result, which is commonly known as SSLC in Kerala, will be released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan on its official website.

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Know where to check

The Kerala SSLC result will be available on the following official websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

education.kerala.gov.in

www.keralapareekshabhavan.in

www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

http://results.kerala.nic.in

www.prd.kerala.gov.in

www.sietkerala.gov.in

http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in

http://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in

http://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Know how to check

The Kerala SSLC result should be checked on the official websites listed above.

Go to the official websites

Click on the SSLC result link

Enter the roll number and other details

Download the result copy

