Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 out at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link here

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has declared Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 on November 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 out, direct link here

The results have also been released for HSE (NSQF) and VHSE first year improvement examination which was conducted in September 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DHSE Kerala.

