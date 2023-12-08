Kerala University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses out at keralauniversity.ac.in, check here

University of Kerala has declared Kerala University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses. Candidates who have appeared for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can check the results through the official website of Kerala University at keralauniversity.ac.in.

Kerala University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses out, check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The results have been declared for B.Com, B.A, B.Sc, BBA, BCA, BMS, BPA, MCom and MCA courses. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to check Kerala University Result 2023

Kerala University Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of Kerala University at keralauniversity.ac.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get all the results.

Click on the course result link and a new PDF file will open.

Check the roll numbers and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date for applying for revaluation and scrutiny is December 18, 2023. Candidates should make use of the draft mark list available on the university website for applying for revaluation. Application for revaluation and scrutiny should be submitted online only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON