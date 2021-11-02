Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / KSET result 2021 declared, direct link for result & cut-off marks
exam results

KSET result 2021 declared, direct link for result & cut-off marks

KSET results 2021: The University of Mysore has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 results and cut off percentage on Tuesday, November 2.
KSET result 2021: Candidates, who have appeared in the KSET 2021 examination can check the results online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.(kset.uni-mysore.ac.in)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:32 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

KSET results 2021: The University of Mysore has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 results and cut off percentage on Tuesday, November 2.

Candidates, who have appeared in the KSET 2021 examination can check the results online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. The results can be checked by logging in with your roll number and date of birth.

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 was conducted on July 25, 2021.

Earlier in August KSET provisional answer key was released and candidates were given chance to challenge the answer keys by submitting application form paying and paying fees.

Direct link to check KSET 2021 results

How to check KSET results 2021:

Visit the official website at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KSET results 2021.”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Login with your roll number and date of birth

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kset exam result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KSET 2021 result and cut off marks released at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

Himachal Pradesh: HPPSC prelims result out, know how to check

JPSC CCS prelims results 2021 declared, check list of qualified candidates

JoSAA 2021 Counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result declared, check here 
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP