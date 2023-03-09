Life Insurance Corporation of India will announce LIC AAO Prelims Result 2022 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) can check their results through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The preliminary results are expected to be released in next few days. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be called to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted on March 18, 2023. The main exam admit card will also be released soon after the prelims result is out.

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2022: How, where to check scores

To check the prelims result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of LIC India at licindia.in.

Click on LIC AAO Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page under careers section.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on January 15 and ended on January 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 AAO posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LIC.