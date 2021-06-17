LSAT India result 2021 declared, direct link to check scores

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LSAT India result 2021: Law School Admission Council (LSAC) declares Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2021 results.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:13 PM IST
LSAT India result 2021: Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has declared the Law School Admission Test (LSAT)- India 2021 results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the LAST 2021 examination can check their result on the official website of LSTA at https://www.discoverlaw.in/

The LSAC entrance examination was conducted between May 29 to June 14 at different centers across India.

LSAT India result 2021: Direct link to download scorecard

The link to download the scores for LSAT—India 2021 will be available till July 18 2021.

Steps to download the LAST - India 2021 result

Visit the official website at Law School Admission Council

On the homepage click on the tab that says Download scorecard

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Login

Key in your Username and Password

Your LAST 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Topics
lsac lsat exam result
