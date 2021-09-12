Madras High Court office assistant, sanitary worker exam result declared
The Madras High Court (MHC) has announced the result of the office assistant and sanitary worker exams held on July 31 and August 1, respectively. The results are available on the official website of the Madras High Court and candidates can check the same using their roll number and date of birth.
Madras High Court Office Assistant exam result
Madras High Court Sanitary Worker exam result
MHC TN result 2021: Know how to check
- Go to the official website mhc.tn.gov.in
- Click on the result links
- Enter roll number
- Enter date of birth
- Submit the details
- Download the result
For the office assistant post, candidates who have qualified in the exam will be called for a practical test. The test will be held to test their skills in office maintenance; office well keeping, housekeeping, hygiene, household articles maintenance, Office articles/equipment maintenance, other office duties, household duties including food production, cooking, cleaning, food and beverage service etc.