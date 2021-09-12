Madras High Court office assistant, sanitary worker exam result declared

The Madras High Court (MHC) has announced the result of the office assistant and sanitary worker exams held on July 31 and August 1, respectively. The results are available on the official website of the Madras High Court and candidates can check the same using their roll number and date of birth.

Madras High Court Office Assistant exam result

Madras High Court Sanitary Worker exam result

MHC TN result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official website mhc.tn.gov.in

Click on the result links

Enter roll number

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

Download the result

For the office assistant post, candidates who have qualified in the exam will be called for a practical test. The test will be held to test their skills in office maintenance; office well keeping, housekeeping, hygiene, household articles maintenance, Office articles/equipment maintenance, other office duties, household duties including food production, cooking, cleaning, food and beverage service etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON