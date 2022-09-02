MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 02, 2022 03:57 PM IST

MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result out at cetcell.mahacet.org
ByHT Education Desk

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the result of MAH B.Planning 2022 CET. Candidates can check their result on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can check MAH B.Planning 2022 scorecard through their application number and Date of Birth.

Here's the direct link to check the MAH B.Planning 2022 result.

MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result: How to check

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the scorecard link against MAH-B.Planning 2022

Key in your application number and date of birth

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State at cetcell.mahacet.org.

